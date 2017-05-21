Alien: Covenant tops the US box office

Back to Showbiz Home

Alien: Covenant edged out Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 in a weekend space battle at the US box office.

Ridley Scott’s latest Alien adventure opened with $36 million (£27.6 million) in ticket sales.

Guardians was close behind with just over $35 million (£26.8 million) in its third week of release.

Two other new releases landed in the top five – teen romance Everything, Everything debuted in third place with $12 million (£9.2 million), and Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul opened in fifth with $7.2 million (£5.5 million).

Snatched, Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn’s comedy, fell to fourth place in its second week of release with $7.6 million (£5.8 million).

Amy Schumer (left) and Goldie Hawn attending a screening of Snatched at the Soho Hotel in London.
Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn (Doug Peters/PA)
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Movies, World, Alien: Covenant, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Guardians of the Galaxy, Ridley Scott, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz