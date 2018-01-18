Alicia Vikander stars as Lara Croft in action-packed Tomb Raider trailer

Oscar winner Alicia Vikander can be seen clinging to a fallen tree over a waterfall, toting a bow and arrow and swinging through the jungle in a new trailer for the Tomb Raider reboot.

The Ex Machina actress takes over the role of Lara Croft from Angelina Jolie, who made two movies inspired by the popular video games.

Her destiny will be fulfilled. Alicia Vikander is Lara Croft. See TOMB RAIDER in cinemas this March. #TombRaider pic.twitter.com/p1VGRqYhd0 — Warner Bros. UK (@WarnerBrosUK) January 18, 2018

The trailer, set to a slowed-down cover of the Destiny’s Child hit Survivor, shows Croft mourning her eccentric adventurer father, played by Dominic West, who went missing when she was a child.

She leaves her job as a bike courier in London behind to search for his last known destination, a fabled tomb on an island, after she discovers a video he left for her in which he says: “There is an organisation called Trinity that is looking to start a global genocide, you must stop them.”

The footage also has her falling through the sky from an exploding aircraft, jumping between tombs, embarking on a dangerous boat journey and attacking mysterious assailants.

It also shows her meeting a mysterious occupant of the island, played by Hateful Eight star Walton Goggins, who says he was left there by Croft’s father.

Tomb Raider, directed by Roar Uthaug, will be released in UK cinemas in March 162018.