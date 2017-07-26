Alice Cooper discovers Andy Warhol painting 'rolled up in a tube'

By Amy Ryan

US rock legend Alice Cooper has found an Andy Warhol painting in a storage locker after almost 40 years.

The singer says that he had forgotten about the painting, titled Little Electric Chair, which was given to him as a gift in the 1970s.

"It was a rock 'n' roll time, none of us thought about anything," Cooper's manager, Shep Gordon, told BBC Radio 5 live.

"Alice had it rolled up in a tube for 30 years" - Alice Cooper finds a $10m Andy Warhol original he forgot he owned https://t.co/V9BOTeVs1Y pic.twitter.com/MenV1c762u — The Times of London (@thetimes) July 25, 2017

Cooper's painting was discovered "rolled up in a tube" in a locker along with a collection of 1970s stage props, Gordon said.

Gordon said that, supposedly, the painting was inspired by the Rosenberg American spies who were executed in the 1950s after being convicted of committing espionage for the Soviet Union.

He said that his girlfriend bought the painting for his birthday because Cooper was using electric chairs in his shows at the time.

The BBC reported that a similar version of the Warhol artwork sold at Christie's in New York in 2014 for $10.5m.

Gordon said that Warhol painting would have cost a couple of thousand dollars at that time "if anybody would buy it".

Copper went into rehab shortly after receiving the painting and was forgotten about after he left it in his New York apartment.

The painting resurfaced after Gordon encouraged the rock star to look for the painting after an art dealer told him how much a Warhol piece had been auctioned for recently.

The silk screen was found in very good condition however it was unstretched and unmarked.

The future of the painting is unknown right now as the painting cannot be authenticated at present.

Gordon suggested that the singer may decide to donate the painting to a museum.

A Twitter user shared some interesting photographs of Cooper, including one that shows him looking friendly with the iconic artist, Mr Warhol.

That Alice Cooper story reminded me that he was really good at meeting random people pic.twitter.com/xkCYh0nclc — 🇨🇺ComSymp Kane🇮🇷 (@cranstonl1972) July 25, 2017

Twitter remains in awe of the discovery.

Rather more impressive than a broken teapot on Antiques Roadshow #alicecooper #andywarhol https://t.co/gvu7iXj1bQ — Fan Magazines (@fanmagazines) July 25, 2017

Alice Cooper has turned up with a Warhol artwork. Anyone else got a hidden treasure? #BforBHour #Alicecooper pic.twitter.com/HgcCT47Y38 — scartoons (@scartoons1) July 25, 2017

Um in case you're wondering why the craziest things happen to Alice Cooper, it's cause he's a god — Living Hex Girl (@JillJacksoff) July 25, 2017

Nice find Alice!

Your can listen to the full interview with Shep Gordon here.