Alice Cooper has announced a gig Dublin's Olympia Theatre.

The legendary rocker will bring his own brand of 'psycho-drama' show to our capital on November 8.

Alice’s catalogue of hits include ‘School’s Out’, 'No More Mr Nice Guy','I’m Eighteen', 'Bed of Nails' and 'Poison'.

Tickets from €54.50 including booking fee will be available at Ticketmaster.ie from Friday March 10 at 9am.