Alice Cooper adds heartfelt message to Chris Cornell tributes

Some of the biggest names in rock have paid tribute to Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell, who has died in a suspected suicide aged 52.

Singer Alice Cooper lauded him as “the best voice in rock and roll”, while Sir Elton John described him as “the loveliest man”.

Cornell was found at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel by a family friend who had been asked by the rock star’s wife to check on him.

Police said they were investigating a possible suicide after his death on Wednesday, just hours after Soundgarden played a gig in the city.

Wayne County, Michigan Updated Statement from the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office: The Medical Examiner has completed the autopsy on 52-year-old Chris Cornell, the Soundgarden musician who died last night in…

A statement later posted on Facebook by the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that the “cause of death has been determined as suicide by hanging”.

Among his many collaborations, the grunge superstar contributed tracks Unholy War and Stolen Prayer to Cooper’s 1994 album The Last Temptation.

The School’s Out singer said on Thursday: “Chris Cornell, in our circle, was known as The Voice because he had the best voice in rock and roll.

“I was lucky enough to write and record two songs with him. His death comes as a total shock to all of us.

“Black Hole Sun will live on as a classic, and his is a true legacy of rock and roll.”

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Chris Cornell. Great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. My condolences to his wife and family, bandmates and friends. @chriscornellofficial #RIP A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on May 18, 2017 at 1:51am PDT

Sir Elton posted a picture of Cornell on Instagram, with the caption: “Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Chris Cornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man.”

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page tweeted: “RIP Chris Cornell. Incredibly Talented. Incredibly Young. Incredibly Missed.”

Meanwhile, producer Nile Rodgers described Cornell as “my special brother”.

He said in a statement: “I was asleep and my phone was jumping and one of our mutual friends – they were crying and bawling – and said ‘Nile you won’t believe this’ and he said ‘Chris is dead’, I said ‘Chris who?’

“Chris Cornell he’s like 12 years younger than me, he’s my friend and we’d go out together for dinner. We’d have dinner and laugh and joke and talk about the world,” Rodgers said.

“I’m shocked, I don’t even know how to deal with it.”

Other musical stars also took to social media to share some parting words…

Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017