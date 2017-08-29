Alexandra Burke announces death of her mother and Soul II Soul star Melissa Bell

Soul II Soul singer Melissa Bell has died, her daughter Alexandra Burke has said.

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant and former X Factor winner added her mother, who was a member of the Grammy-winning group, would have wanted her to continue on with the competition show.

A statement from the Burke family said Bell died on August 28 and paid tribute to her “unconditional love, support, charisma, strength and courage”.

Burke wrote on Twitter: “Mummy has always been my biggest supporter and was over the moon when I told her I was doing Strictly.

“It was always a dream of hers that I would one day be part of the show and I know that she would have wanted me to carry on xx.”

The family said: “It is with the heaviest and saddest of hearts that the family inform you our beautiful, funny and loving mum, Melissa Bell has passed away.

“Our beautiful mother gained her wings on Monday 28th of August 2017, a day that has changed our lives forever. We will never forget her unconditional love, support, charisma, strength and courage throughout her life. We are eternally proud and thankful to call her our mummy.

“We would be grateful if you could respect our privacy at this difficult time.”