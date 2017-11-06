Alesha Dixon shocked as Aston Merrygold booted off Strictly

Alesha Dixon has led viewers who are fuming at Strictly favourite Aston Merrygold’s shock exit from the dancefloor, calling it “ridiculous”.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge was among hundreds of fans who posted messages on social media saying they were stunned to see Merrygold eliminated.

The former JLS star had been a favourite to win the BBC dance competition but received his marching orders on Sunday night following a dance-off against Mollie King.

Dixon wrote on Twitter: “Craig giving Aston a 4 basically put the nail in the coffin!

“Ridiculous! Can’t believe one of the best dancers has left so soon!!!”

Many other viewers expressed their outrage on Twitter, saying Merrygold had been “robbed”.

Another person tweeted: “OMG! Aston gone! That was the most bonkers decision on #Strictly. What was Shirley thinking..? #stunned.”

“Couldn’t be more shocked that Aston has gone. The judges should be absolutely ashamed! Never seen such unfair treatment of a celeb,” said another.

One dismayed fan stormed: “This is one of the worst things to happen on strictly ever! Why does Aston have to go home! He was robbed!”

Many people said Craig Revel Horwood’s score of four for Merrygold’s performance was too low.

One upset fan said: “Wow, what a shocker! Aston was one of the best dancers on the show and didn’t deserve to go. That 4 from Craig was so unfair.”

One person said they would be switching off the show, tweeting: “Lost a viwer with Aston’s elimination. Outraged at the clear favouritism Shirley had and Craig’s 4 was ridiculous!”

Several viewers posted funny memes and video clips expressing their shock at the result.

Many fans have said they would like to see the contestant reinstated in the competition, calling it the “biggest mistake” that has been made on the series.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday on BBC One.