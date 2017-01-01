Alesha Dixon: I haven't succumbed to the surgeon's knife

Alesha Dixon says no-one believes her when she says she hasn’t had work done.

The 38-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge said she eats what she likes and has steered clear of cosmetic procedures.

Alesha Dixon (Hannah McKay/PA)

“People don’t believe me when I say I haven’t had any work done,” the mother-of-one told the Sunday Mirror.

But the star said she “wouldn’t rule it out” in future, “because I don’t know how I’m going to feel in years to come”.

“I’d like to think I would grow old gracefully, but I can’t predict the future,” she said.