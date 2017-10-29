Alesha Dixon filling in as guest judge on X Factor following Simon Cowell’s fall
Alesha Dixon is being drafted in as a guest judge on The X Factor amid reports that Simon Cowell will miss a second show as he recovers from a fall.
Britain’s Got Talent judge Dixon will appear on the second live show on Sunday night.
The ITV programme tweeted: “We are DELIGHTED to announce that lovely @AleshaOfficial is joining us as Guest Judge tonight.
“Thank you, Alesha!! #XFactor #LiveShows.”
We are DELIGHTED to announce that lovely @AleshaOfficial is joining us as Guest Judge tonight. Thank you, Alesha!! ❤️ #XFactor #LiveShows pic.twitter.com/fXcXgyDmIQ— The X Factor (@TheXFactor) October 29, 2017
The announcement comes after reports that Cowell would miss Sunday night’s programme on medical advice.
The judge was taken to hospital on Friday after reportedly taking a tumble down the stairs at his London home as he went to get some hot milk.
He was photographed flashing a “thumbs up” when he returned home hours later but was absent from Saturday’s show.
Dixon filled in as a guest panellist during the early audition rounds and was a hit with viewers.
Sunday night will see the overs and the groups perform on The X Factor, with Talia Dean, 32, and duo Jack & Joel returning in their respective categories as part of the public vote Wildcard twist.
:: The X Factor returns at 7pm on Sunday.
