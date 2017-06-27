Alec Baldwin is bringing his Trump impression back to TV

Alec Baldwin has said he plans to continue his Donald Trump impressions on Saturday Night Live even after the businessman’s election success.

The actor entertained viewers of the US sketch show during 2016’s US presidential election with his take on controversial candidate Trump, donning a fluffy blonde wig and orange fake tan for the role.

But despite now-president Trump having objected to being the butt of the joke and Baldwin having previously said he was worried about the “maliciousness of this White House”, he has now confirmed that he will bring the sketch back for the new series of Saturday Night Live this autumn.

Alec Baldwin’s Trump impression was a hit with viewers (Ian West/PA)

He told CNN: “Yeah, we’re going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it.”

Fans hoping for a hefty portion of Trump spoofing may be disappointed, as Baldwin added that there would only be “a couple celery sticks” of the impression rather than a “whole meal” because of his work commitments.

Trump has said that he does not see the funny side of the sketches.

He previously told Fox News: “I think the Alec Baldwin situation is not good.”

Trump continued: “I think the portrayal of me is ridiculous.”