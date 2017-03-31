Alec Baldwin: I may end impersonations of 'satire-resistant' Donald Trump

Alec Baldwin says he may retire his Donald Trump impersonation when the current series of Saturday Night Live ends in May.

The Hollywood star said he feared America had elected its “first satire-resistant president” and he was unsure if people would be “in the mood to laugh” about Trump in the coming months.

Alec’s portrayal of the president has helped the US sketch show to its highest ratings in years but has been criticised by Trump, who branded it “mean spirited”.

Asked how much longer he intended to play Trump, Alec told the Press Association: “Not much longer.

Alec Baldwin (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“This season on SNL … I’m going to do it as much as I can because I love them. They’re my dear friends.

“After that, I don’t quite know. I don’t quite know if people want to continue with that.

“If everything stays the same in this country as it is now, I don’t think people will be in the mood to laugh about it come September.

“We’ll be around the corner to the one-year anniversary of the election this fall. I think people will be in a completely different frame of mind.

"The aliens are laughing at us and they're killing us. Mr. President! We have to do something!"



Mr. President: pic.twitter.com/rAdOQTcSu6 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 12, 2017

“We’ll see if this is actually the first satire-resistant president.”

Alec acknowledged his impression was not the most accurate version but said he performs a “caricature of a more malicious Trump”.

“I suppose if I spent some time I might be able to refine my impersonation of him,” the 58-year-old said.

“We’re quoting Trump almost verbatim, and therefore we couldn’t help but make him a little angry.”

Alec with wife Hilaria Baldwin and their children Carmen and Rafael at the premiere of The Boss Baby in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Alec said he would have to be paid “an ungodly amount of money” to play Trump in a film or on stage.

“I don’t know if I’d want to be Trump for more than a five-minute slug of time on Saturday Night Live,” the actor said.

“You’d have to pay me on ungodly amount of money because it would be exhausting. It would be tiresome.”

Alec was speaking as he promoted new Dreamworks animation The Boss Baby.

He voices the film’s title character, a suit-wearing baby who works as a secret agent in a hidden war between babies and puppies.

The Boss Baby is released in UK cinemas on April 7.