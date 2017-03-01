Alec Baldwin co-writing satirical book about Donald Trump

American actor Alec Baldwin is co-writing a satirical book about US President Donald Trump.

The star – who is known for his impersonation of Mr Trump on sketch show Saturday Night Live – is teaming up with author Kurt Andersen on You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story Of My Fantastic First Year As President Donald J Trump, Penguin Press announced.

The book is due to be released on November 7, almost a year after Trump was elected.

Alec, 58, started mocking Trump on Saturday Night Live during the presidential campaign.

In December, Trump hit back, writing on Twitter: “Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable!

“Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad.”

Alec is also writing his memoir Nevertheless, which will be unveiled in April.
