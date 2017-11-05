Alec Baldwin and wife reveal sex of baby with coloured cake

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria told their children they are expecting a baby boy by baking a bright blue cake for them.

The couple announced last week that they are expanding their brood and Hilaria, 33, promised fans on social media that she would reveal the unborn baby’s gender in a cake.

It’s another magic cake… A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Nov 4, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

She posted a video on Instagram showing her and Alec and their three children, daughter Carmen, four, and sons Rafael, two, and Leonardo, one, gathered around a table as she served up an iced cake covered in sprinkles.

As the children watch, she cuts into the tasty treat and reveals it is made of blue sponge.

“Do you know what this means? This means we’re gonna get lots of exercise,” Hilaria joked.

Here we go again… A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Nov 3, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

30 Rock star Alec, 59, told the children: “The magic cake says the baby is a boy. And we all say together, everybody say, ‘Thank you, magic cake!'”

Alec also has a 22-year-old daughter, Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.