Alec Baldwin and Melissa McCarthy back to poke fun at Trump administration on SNL

Alec Baldwin and Melissa McCarthy were back on Saturday Night Live to continue their acclaimed impressions.

Melissa McCarthy kicked the show off with her White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer impression - taking questions from the press, discussing the president's schedule as well as the travel ban.

Kellyanne Conway's 'Bowling Green Massacre' claim also came up with at which point McCarthy's Spicer brought up some 'real' incidents such as the 'Slaughter at Fragglerock'.

Ivanka Trump's clothing line was also on the agenda with McCarthy/Spicer … subtly … discussing some of her lines.

Alec Baldwin was back hosting for the 17th time, a record number, having first hosted in 1990.

His opening monologue poked fun at his longevity in the acting business.

Of course, Baldwin couldn't resist putting on the wig and taking on The Donald.

Baldwin's President Trump impression saw him talking the three judges who last week refused to lift a stay preventing his immigration ban from being enforced to court.

In 'The People's Court', he stated "I'm right, they're wrong", before bringing in a character witness - Beck Bennett's Vladamir Putin.

Comedy gold.

