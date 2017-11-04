Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announce baby number four with adorable family snap

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have announced they are expecting their fourth baby in a touching Instagram post.

They both shared the same photo of them on Friday, lying on the floor surrounded by their three young children.

Hilaria, 33, wrote in a caption: “Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring.

Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️. I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl…I’ll post it tomorrow midday 😘. We are so excited! A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Nov 3, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

“I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl…I’ll post it tomorrow midday. We are so excited!”

Baldwin, 59, simply wrote: “Here we go again…”

The pair wedded in 2012, marking Baldwin’s second marriage since his split from Kim Basinger a decade previously. They share a daughter, Ireland.

While Baldwin has several decades of acting credits to his name, including a number of awards, he has most recently become known for his television impression of US President Donald Trump, which earned him a best supporting actor Emmy this year.