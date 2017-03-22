Al Porter left the audience in stitches with a very detailed discussion about porn
Al Porter is one of Ireland's funniest people right now, and tonight he was on Brendan O'Connor's Cutting Edge talking about porn.
In a section introduced by SexSiopa.ie's Shawna Scott, the panel, which included Porter, Fidelma Healy Eames and Eithne Shorthall, there was a brief discussion about parents talking to their children about porn.
Should you talk to your kids about porn?— Cutting Edge (@CuttingEdgeRTE) March 22, 2017
More #CuttingEdge after the break. pic.twitter.com/BBoWnAoCjq
It didn't take long before Al Porter introduced an element of fun to the serious topic.
"It was like they were in a tandem bike and I was on a unicycle trying to keep up!" - Al Porter on 3somes. I'm dying! 😂#CuttingEdge— Sex Siopa (@SexSiopa) March 22, 2017
Porter shocked the panel when he claimed that he watches porn every day, and then went into a lot more detail!
Watching Fidelma Healy Eames's face during Al Porter's porn monologue was priceless. #CuttingEdge— MyTimes (@dcahughes) March 22, 2017
Every day! #CuttingEdge pic.twitter.com/w4z2XteJBl— Barry Moran (@BarryM85) March 22, 2017
Al Porter talking about porn on #CuttingEdge is actually gas— Hi my names Kathrina (@KathrinaClarke) March 22, 2017
#CuttingEdge single man trying to get asleep al porter wins lol— jon daly (@jonnybeardo) March 22, 2017
Many people praised Shawna Scott and Al Porter for having an intelligent discussion about the realities of porn in Ireland.
Can we stop using the phrase "uses porn?" We "watch" porn. You'd never say someone "uses" Netflix or video games. #CuttingEdge— Sex Siopa (@SexSiopa) March 22, 2017
Al Porter normalising porn and sex for pleasure on #cuttingedge is what this country needs. More sex positivity please!— Sally Anne McCarthy (@muddyringlets) March 22, 2017
Plenty of words of wisdom from @TheAlPorter and @eithneshortall on @CuttingEdgeRTE tonight!— Niall Fitzmaurice (@nfitzm) March 22, 2017
Doing the generation proud lads #CuttingEdge pic.twitter.com/cJXVfwnqyv
