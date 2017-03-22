Al Porter left the audience in stitches with a very detailed discussion about porn

Al Porter is one of Ireland's funniest people right now, and tonight he was on Brendan O'Connor's Cutting Edge talking about porn.

In a section introduced by SexSiopa.ie's Shawna Scott, the panel, which included Porter, Fidelma Healy Eames and Eithne Shorthall, there was a brief discussion about parents talking to their children about porn.

Should you talk to your kids about porn?

More #CuttingEdge after the break. pic.twitter.com/BBoWnAoCjq — Cutting Edge (@CuttingEdgeRTE) March 22, 2017

It didn't take long before Al Porter introduced an element of fun to the serious topic.

"It was like they were in a tandem bike and I was on a unicycle trying to keep up!" - Al Porter on 3somes. I'm dying! 😂#CuttingEdge — Sex Siopa (@SexSiopa) March 22, 2017

Porter shocked the panel when he claimed that he watches porn every day, and then went into a lot more detail!

Many people praised Shawna Scott and Al Porter for having an intelligent discussion about the realities of porn in Ireland.

Can we stop using the phrase "uses porn?" We "watch" porn. You'd never say someone "uses" Netflix or video games. #CuttingEdge — Sex Siopa (@SexSiopa) March 22, 2017