Al Porter left the audience in stitches with a very detailed discussion about porn

Back to Showbiz Home

Al Porter is one of Ireland's funniest people right now, and tonight he was on Brendan O'Connor's Cutting Edge talking about porn.

In a section introduced by SexSiopa.ie's Shawna Scott, the panel, which included Porter, Fidelma Healy Eames and Eithne Shorthall, there was a brief discussion about parents talking to their children about porn.

It didn't take long before Al Porter introduced an element of fun to the serious topic.

Porter shocked the panel when he claimed that he watches porn every day, and then went into a lot more detail!

Many people praised Shawna Scott and Al Porter for having an intelligent discussion about the realities of porn in Ireland.
KEYWORDS: al porter, cutting edge

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz