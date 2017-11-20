Al Porter has announced he is also ‘standing aside’ from his Olympia Panto role
The Olympia Theatre in Dublin has announced that Al Porter is standing aside from his role in this years Pantomime following sexual misconduct allegations.
He was due to star in Polly and the Beanstalk however a statement says that a replacement will be announced shortly.
Yesterday Al Porter resigned from his lunchtime show on Today FM amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
A statement issued by the presenter said he apologised to anyone he may have genuinely offended.
