Al Porter donates all the proceeds of his Vicar Street gig to Comic Relief

Al Porter has donated all the proceeds of his upcoming Vicar Street gig to Comic Relief.

The donated sum of money totalled at €10,000 and will be added to money raised from the Paddy’s night Comic relief gig at Dublin’s 3Arena.

There's me pal @TheAlPorter giving his VicarSt gig dosh to ComicRelief, proving his hearts as big as his...oohhh matron you are so naughty. pic.twitter.com/HlqGgqLdMI — Dustin The Turkey (@DustinOfficial) March 13, 2017

Al will first performing at the gig with the likes of Tommy Tiernan, Dara O'Briain, Ardal O'Hanlon, Jason Byrne and Bernard O’Shea before racing back to Vicar Street for his own gig.

This is gonna be an EPIC event! @DeirdreOKane1 pic.twitter.com/IS9Go8TASZ — CarolineGraceCassidy (@CGraceCassidy) March 14, 2017

The Green Nose Day gig will raise much needed funds for a variety of Irish and International causes in association with Comic Relief.