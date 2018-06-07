Aiken committed to Marquee series despite land sale

Concert promoter Peter Aiken says he plans to stage Live at the Marquee in Cork city for the next few years despite the concert site being up for sale.

Mr Aiken said his team has looked at other sites following confirmation earlier this year that NAMA is selling the former Ford distribution site on Centre Park Road - the concert venue's home since 2005.

Speaking ahead of Kodaline's opening gig of the 14th Live at the Marquee summer concert series, Mr Aiken described the docklands venue as the "perfect site" which has hosted some 1.3m concertgoers who have attended standout gigs by stars like Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Bob Dillon, Elton John, Neil Young, Tom Petty, Biffo Clyro, Roger Waters and Christy Moore since 2005.

He said several global stars have commented on the special vibe and atmosphere created in the tented venue.

This site is perfect - it's great in this kind of weather but it's also great when the weather turns because it's all hardcore.

"As a promoter, you go year to year. But of course, with the sale, we've had a look at a few things," he said.

And while a sale of the site may be a long way off, he said he hopes to keep staging Marquee gigs in the city every summer for the foreseeable future.

All set for opening night at the 14th Live at the Marquee festival in #Cork. Hanging out with @Kodaline ahead of their gig. Good luck to @stephanierainey who opens the concert series #LATM18 pic.twitter.com/l40it3XIQH — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) June 7, 2018

Concerts this year run until July 24 with acts including Tommy Tiernan, a-ha, Don McClean, Bell X1, Gavin James, Chic and Nile Rogers, Picture This, Jenny Green and the RTE Concert Orchestra, The Script, James Bay, Dara O Briain, Christy Moore, Nathan Carter, Jack Johnson, Alanis Morissette, Kraftwerk and The Coronas.

Mr Aiken, the promoter behind the record-breaking Ed Sheeran tour of Ireland last month, also said that while a debrief of the Cork gigs revealed some operational issues that could be improved, overall, he was delighted with the events and with Pairc Ui Chaoimh.