Aidan O’Mahony wins Dancing With The Stars

Former Kerry footballer Aidan O’Mahony has won RTE's Dancing With the Stars in tonight's viewer-voted final.

The three finalists were actresses Aoibhín Garrihy, Denise McCormack and O’Mahony.

All this season's previous contestants made it back for an energetic final number.

Perhaps the real winner was the show itself, and RTE, as fans begged for more series to be planned.
KEYWORDS: Dancing With The Stars

 

