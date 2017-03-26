Aidan O’Mahony wins Dancing With The Stars
Former Kerry footballer Aidan O’Mahony has won RTE's Dancing With the Stars in tonight's viewer-voted final.
The three finalists were actresses Aoibhín Garrihy, Denise McCormack and O’Mahony.
PERFECT TENS. @GmailMahony & Valeria took home an incredible 30 points for their show dance. #DWTSIrl https://t.co/fdPYUj0M08 pic.twitter.com/MuipUhtxJ4— DWTS Ireland (@DWTSIRL) March 26, 2017
A perfect end to a perfect 90 point night for @RYANMCS and @denisemcactress https://t.co/GZVOcbas84 #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/rlzVqzgzRg— DWTS Ireland (@DWTSIRL) March 26, 2017
Unreal show dance from @AoibhinGarrihy and Vitali. 30 points! #DWTSIrl https://t.co/51C0LFhSbt pic.twitter.com/gKOCL5TmaQ— DWTS Ireland (@DWTSIRL) March 26, 2017
Absolutely breathtaking @AoibhinGarrihy & Vitali! 😱#DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/2cOXgVXa0Q— RTE One (@RTEOne) March 26, 2017
25 points for the @GmailMahony's favourite of the season. The salsa! #DWTSIrl https://t.co/F0JvBgO1g9 pic.twitter.com/dNG6rbns0D— DWTS Ireland (@DWTSIRL) March 26, 2017
All this season's previous contestants made it back for an energetic final number.
Love seeing our boy back on @DWTSIRL #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/mGXkjXpjSY— Ryan And Hughie News (@RandHNews) March 26, 2017
Perhaps the real winner was the show itself, and RTE, as fans begged for more series to be planned.
#DWTSIrl please RTE....Bring back DWTS for another season...Maybe another 10 seasons😘😍😘— Bar Bar (@barsadi) March 26, 2017
Loved the series hope on it nxt year #DWTSIrl— Katie Barrett (@ktbarrett13) March 26, 2017
I really unexpectedly enjoyed that whole series of @DWTSIRL Well done everyone involved! #DWTSIrl #final 🎉— Joanne Dalton 🌻 (@DaltonJoanne79) March 26, 2017
So well done to @Larbas and all your team. #DWTSIrl has been a triumph. There's no doubt, it should be recommissioned.— Jack Murray (@mediamurray) March 26, 2017
