Aidan O’Mahony wins Dancing With The Stars

Former Kerry footballer Aidan O’Mahony has won RTE's Dancing With the Stars in tonight's viewer-voted final.

The three finalists were actresses Aoibhín Garrihy, Denise McCormack and O’Mahony.

All this season's previous contestants made it back for an energetic final number.

Perhaps the real winner was the show itself, and RTE, as fans begged for more series to be planned.

#DWTSIrl please RTE....Bring back DWTS for another season...Maybe another 10 seasons😘😍😘 — Bar Bar (@barsadi) March 26, 2017

Loved the series hope on it nxt year #DWTSIrl — Katie Barrett (@ktbarrett13) March 26, 2017

I really unexpectedly enjoyed that whole series of @DWTSIRL Well done everyone involved! #DWTSIrl #final 🎉 — Joanne Dalton 🌻 (@DaltonJoanne79) March 26, 2017