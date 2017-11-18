After 13 years, the trailer for Incredibles 2 is finally here
18/11/2017 - 17:11:05Back to Showbiz Home
The long-awaited trailer for Incredibles 2 is here!
Disney's Pixar have finally released the sequel to their 2004 superhero film The Incredibles and it brings us straight back to life with the super-powered Parr family, as if we never left.
2004! Yes, that means fans have been waiting 13 for this.
This time the youngest member, Jack-Jack has some new powers.
The #Incredibles2 trailer is here. See the film in theatres in 3D June 15, 2018. pic.twitter.com/episnabztB— Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) November 18, 2017
Disney announced the sequel in 2015, originally scheduling it for 2019, but later bumped it to 2018, switching places with Toy Story 4 - which will now be released in Jun, 2019.
Incredibles 2 will hit theaters on June 15, 2018.
Join the conversation - comment here