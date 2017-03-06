Advice offered after harrowing Emmerdale storyline on bullying

Emmerdale creators have offered advice to viewers after a dramatic episode that saw Aaron Dingle violently attacked in prison for his sexuality.

As the dark storyline came to a head on Monday night’s episode, bosses took to Twitter to warn of “scenes some viewers may find distressing”.

The character (played by Danny Miller) had held back from telling his loved ones about what he was going through at the hands of homophobic inmate Jason.

As the ITV soap aired, the broadcaster urged anybody affected by similar bullying issues to call Samaritans, providing contact details on its website.

Viewers, including Danny himself, took to social media to praise the soap for tackling the harrowing subject.

It's so important to TALK. Don't be embarrassed to ask for help. #itsokaytotalk https://t.co/PpMzqVsG1x — Danny Miller (@DannyBMiller) March 6, 2017

What a heartbreaking episode tonight. In tears but a very important story to tell. Hats off to you all. @emmerdale @DannyBMiller @sam_cook90 — Vanessa Musgrove (@VanessaAMusgrov) March 6, 2017

@DaiTweedy @emmerdale oh I don't think it's nice to watch but I do think it's important to relate to all kinds of people and families xx — Catherine Conway (@miss_c_conway) March 6, 2017

@emmerdale Phenomenal episode. Difficult to watch but it's important to address the issue. Everyone involved was incredible to watch. — Louise MacAllister (@LouiseMacAllis2) March 6, 2017

Meanwhile, others felt it was too dark for its pre-watershed timeslot, even tweeting to regular Ofcom.

@emmerdale The episode is disgusting and I believe due to bad writing. None of the straight male characters go through this kind of abuse. — OrvilleLloydDouglas (@OrvilleLloyd) March 6, 2017

@emmerdale the most disturbing thing I have ever seen disgusting pre water shed @Ofcom 👿 — rattycastle (@rattycastle) March 6, 2017