Advice offered after harrowing Emmerdale storyline on bullying

Emmerdale creators have offered advice to viewers after a dramatic episode that saw Aaron Dingle violently attacked in prison for his sexuality.

As the dark storyline came to a head on Monday night’s episode, bosses took to Twitter to warn of “scenes some viewers may find distressing”.

The character (played by Danny Miller) had held back from telling his loved ones about what he was going through at the hands of homophobic inmate Jason.

As the ITV soap aired, the broadcaster urged anybody affected by similar bullying issues to call Samaritans, providing contact details on its website.

Viewers, including Danny himself, took to social media to praise the soap for tackling the harrowing subject.

Meanwhile, others felt it was too dark for its pre-watershed timeslot, even tweeting to regular Ofcom.
