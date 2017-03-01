Adele was bowled over when an Australian drag queen impersonated her on stage

Singer Adele was left starstruck when she pulled a drag queen impersonator onstage with her and handed over the microphone.

Dressed in a black-sequinned gown, DJ Feminem joined the singer at her Tuesday-night concert in Perth, Australia, and told her: “I impersonate you professionally.”

Adele looked stunned as she simply responded: “Shut up!”

Adele shares a moment in Domain Stadium with Perth drag impersonator DJ Feminem. @djfeminem VC: JL Cover #AdeleLive2017 pic.twitter.com/e8mVkGKgep — Day One Adele Fans (@DayOneAdeleFans) February 28, 2017

Fans in the 65,000 audience filmed the impersonator belt out some lines from Adele’s hit Rumour Has It as the singer clapped and danced along, then asked for a selfie.

She joked: “You look better than me, that’s not allowed.”

Selfie with @adele #adele #adeleperth #feminem A post shared by Feminem (@djfeminem) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:38am PST

DJ Feminiem shared the image on Instagram and later told Australian radio station 6PR: “I kind of caught her eye in the first 15 minutes of the show and she gave me a bit of a wink and a wave, and I was just having fun.

Can you tell I'm happy? @adele you were everything! #adele #adeleperth #feminem A post shared by Feminem (@djfeminem) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:55am PST

“And then when she came further and was walking down the catwalk, she circled the stage she stopped and she said ‘I want to meet you’, and security did the rest.”

See you tomorrow Perth X pic.twitter.com/C8qplKCQCG — Adele (@Adele) February 27, 2017

On Monday, Adele posted a time lapse video of Perth’s Domain Stadium being set up for her show.

"This is my first ever stadium show, I will never ever ever forget it". #AdeleLive2017 Via https://t.co/fXlrJpM4q6 pic.twitter.com/GJSHegrrSY — Day One Adele Fans (@DayOneAdeleFans) February 28, 2017

She was filmed during the concert saying: “This is my first every stadium tour and I will never, ever forget this.”