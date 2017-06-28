Adele uses Wembley gig to urge fans to donate to Grenfell Tower survivors

Adele has made an emotional plea with fans to support the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire as she kicked off the first of four sold-out London shows.

At the end of her performance of Hometown Glory at Wembley, the singer said: “I want to talk to you about Grenfell Tower because it’s been two weeks now since the fire, and still people who were affected by it are homeless, they have no possessions, they have no access to or communication with anyone official from the Government or council, and worst of all they’re now starting to feel like they’re a burden and that they’re getting in the way.

“Over these four shows I want us to raise money together, it has to be a joint effort,” she said, adding all money would go “directly to the people living in that block”.

She joked that a “glass of wine here costs more than what I’m asking you to donate”.

adele talking about the fire in grenfell tower before her concert ❤️#Adele #AdeleFinale #AdeleWembley



vc: adelefromturkey via instagram pic.twitter.com/3Vt6csv1m0 — salami ❋ 82 (@riverleadkins) June 28, 2017

“So rather than wasting your money on that last glass that tips you over the edge and wipes your memory of the show tonight, donate it instead,” she added.

The death toll from the fire is now believed to be around 80, the vast majority of whom were from just 23 flats.