Adele transformed into creepy clown for Halloween

Adele looked spookily good as she dressed up as a quirky jester for Halloween.

The chart-topping singer posted a photograph on social media showing she went all out for the scary event, with messy, backcombed curls, dramatic black eye make-up and plenty of silver glitter.

Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k581SzuX6z — Adele (@Adele) October 29, 2017

Completing the offbeat look was Adele’s long glittering green dress, with gold detailing at the neck.

The star captioned the shot “Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous,” although it was not clear who she was referring to.

She later added a close-up of her made-up face, writing: “Also I can’t with this hair and make up.”

Also I can't with this hair and make up pic.twitter.com/ddGC51nJcR — Adele (@Adele) October 29, 2017

Dozens of celebrities dressed up in their spookiest finery over the weekend.

Kim Kardashian picked music icons as her theme, and she and her sister Kourtney transformed themselves into Madonna and late King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Reality star Kim showed off a variety of looks, also posing as late R&B star Aaliyah, and Cher, with her friend Jonathan Cheban as Sonny.

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

Sonny & Cher pic.twitter.com/JMLRko409q — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2017

Game Of Thrones proved to be popular for inspiration, with several celebrities channelling their favourite characters from the fantasy drama.

Singer Jason Derulo dressed as the Night King for a party and Millie Mackintosh turned herself into Daenerys for the evening.

@maximmag Halloween party prep. Night king ??#whitewalkers #gameofthrones A post shared by Jason (@jasonderulo) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Mackintosh’s partner Hugo Taylor was supposed to be Game Of Thrones’s Khal but instead donned an animal print jacket and headband to be Rolling Stones rocker Keith Richards.

He was meant to go as Khal he went as Keith instead #halloween2017 ?????? A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintosh) on Oct 29, 2017 at 4:43am PDT

Other stars kept things a little lighter, with Isla Fisher rocking some rainbow colours as a unicorn and The X Factor’s Louisa Johnson channelling vintage Britney Spears.

?? A post shared by Isla Fisher (@islafisher) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:18am PDT

I think I wanna be @britneyspears forever ?? A post shared by Louisa (@louisa) on Oct 26, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Johnson stepped out for an event in a midriff-flashing top and tiny shorts, echoing what Spears wore when she performed I’m A Slave 4 U at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2001.