Adele supports grieving fans at Grenfell Tower in London

Adele arrived at Grenfell Tower in London last night to provide comfort and support to victims of the fire.

Keeping a low profile, the singer hugged and chatted with fans at a vigil being held for those affected.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to praise the star for her actions.

“I’m so glad I stan her,” one user said.

“The fact that Adele has gone to Grenfell tower and not said a word about it just proves how amazingly sincere she is”.

Adele was spotted at Grenfell Tower today offering her support to everyone affected by the tragedy. 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/nJF29iSx1t — Adele Fans Club (@AdeleClubFan) June 15, 2017

Adele near the #Grenfell Tower in an Abaya. Respect to you. pic.twitter.com/7GAb1Dpels — FourMe (@FourMee) June 14, 2017

The Tottenham born singer was performing in Auckland during the Westminster terror attack in March.

“Today there was a terror attack in my hometown of London. I’m literally on the other side of the world and I want them to see our lights and to hear us,” she told the crowd.

'It’s very strange not being home, all I want to do today is be at home with my friends and family. All of them are fine but there are four people the death count was four at the time who aren’t fine so let’s dedicate this to them tonight.'

Adele is not the only high profile celebrity to offer their support, Rita Ora, Ed Sheeran are among the others to offer support to those affected by the tragedy.