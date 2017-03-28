Adele: I may never tour again

Adele has said she may never tour again after completing a string of stadium shows in Australia and New Zealand.

The British star told a crowd at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium that she was not “good” at touring and felt “vulnerable” on stage, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Adele will perform four sold-out shows – dubbed The Finale – at Wembley Stadium between June 28 and July 2, bringing an end to her 15-month world tour.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She reportedly told the 40,000-strong crowd in Auckland: “Touring isn’t something I’m good at.

“Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable.

“I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.”

(Ian West/PA)

The Hello singer, 28, reportedly burst into tears as she called her latest tour the “greatest accomplishment in my career”.

“It’s changed my life. I understand why I do it,” she added.

Adele recently confirmed she had married long-term partner Simon Konecki, the father of her four-year-old son Angelo.

She has been touring her Grammy-award winning album 25, including dates across Europe, North America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.