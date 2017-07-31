Adele hits the right notes with education centre visit

Adele signed a hat and posed for pictures as she visited an education centre.

The 29-year-old singer – who cancelled two dates at Wembley last month – was pictured at IntoUniversity in London on Saturday.

Volunteer Padrinio Blaque shared a number of pictures with the Grammy award winner as she visited the Kensington site.

He wrote: “I’m still trying to process the fact that I met… ADELE?! THE @Adele whilst volunteering for carnival 2K17”

A video was also posted to Twitter showing the moment after the Hello singer autographed Mr Blaque’s hat.

In the seven-second clip, Mr Blaque says: “Bombshell! Adele has just signed my hat” with the pair laughing before the singer adds: “You can’t really see it.”

WOW... ASDFGHJKL I'm still trying to process the fact that I met... ADELE?! THE @Adele whilst volunteering for carnival 2K17😭❤ pic.twitter.com/bx642UZbCL — Padrinio Blaque 🌹 (@DukeOfPop) July 28, 2017

Adele was forced to cancel two performances in London after damaging her vocal cords and told fans she was “heartbroken” and “devastated” by the decision.

The sell-out performances at Wembley Stadium on July 1 and 2 would have seen the multiple Grammy-winner round off her global tour in her home city.