Adele hits the right notes with education centre visit
31/07/2017 - 03:30:24Back to Showbiz Home
Adele signed a hat and posed for pictures as she visited an education centre.
The 29-year-old singer – who cancelled two dates at Wembley last month – was pictured at IntoUniversity in London on Saturday.
Adele with @DukeOfPop at @IntoUniversity pic.twitter.com/WxgDcGx8o3— Adele Now (@AdeleNowuk) July 29, 2017
Volunteer Padrinio Blaque shared a number of pictures with the Grammy award winner as she visited the Kensington site.
He wrote: “I’m still trying to process the fact that I met… ADELE?! THE @Adele whilst volunteering for carnival 2K17”
A video was also posted to Twitter showing the moment after the Hello singer autographed Mr Blaque’s hat.
In the seven-second clip, Mr Blaque says: “Bombshell! Adele has just signed my hat” with the pair laughing before the singer adds: “You can’t really see it.”
WOW... ASDFGHJKL I'm still trying to process the fact that I met... ADELE?! THE @Adele whilst volunteering for carnival 2K17😭❤ pic.twitter.com/bx642UZbCL— Padrinio Blaque 🌹 (@DukeOfPop) July 28, 2017
Adele was forced to cancel two performances in London after damaging her vocal cords and told fans she was “heartbroken” and “devastated” by the decision.
The sell-out performances at Wembley Stadium on July 1 and 2 would have seen the multiple Grammy-winner round off her global tour in her home city.
Join the conversation - comment here