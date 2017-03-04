Adele hits back at critics over 'Shrek dress'

Adele has hit back at critics who said she looked like Fiona from Shrek when she donned a green gown at the Grammys.

The singer, 28, was compared to the movie character following her appearance at last month’s music awards.

Adele (Yui Mok/PA)

She shrugged off the comments during her gig in Perth, Australia, telling fans: “I wore this dress, right, everyone said I looked like Fiona.

Adele at the Grammys (Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock)

“I don’t f****** care. It was Givenchy Couture.”

The Sun quoted the star as saying: “They can say what they want… Obviously I’m a large lady and I like eating food very much, but I was working out twice a day to fit into that Givenchy dress because it was quite tight.”

Adele won five Grammys on a record-breaking night for the British star, and she also performed a musical tribute to the late George Michael.

But social media users said her outfit made her resemble the princess and green-skinned ogre Fiona, voiced by Cameron Diaz, in the Shrek films.