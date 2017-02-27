Adele gave the most adorable shout out to Emma Stone after Oscars win
Adele was absent from this year's Oscars as she prepares for her first Australian tour.
However, she made sure not to miss any of the action (on a very big screen).
The Oscar-winning singer gave a shout out to Emma Stone after she won best actress and to Moonlight which was named best picture, eventually.
Adele shared a picture on her Instagram of herself in front of a big screen.
Apparently Adele and Stone are rumoured besties. The pair have been spotted on several nights out together and Stone was a guest at Adele's LA concert last year.
