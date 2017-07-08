Adele fans to receive refunds for cancelled London shows after complaints

Adele fans will be fully reimbursed for the singer’s cancelled London shows after complaints were raised over the lack of booking fee refunds.

The sell-out performances at Wembley Stadium last weekend would have seen the multiple Grammy-winner round off her global tour in her home city.

She was forced to cancel the performances after damaging her vocal chords and told fans she was “heartbroken” and “devastated” by the decision.

Ticket-holders were angered after they only received a refund on the price of the ticket and not the full cost including booking fee.

On Friday, Eventim said they would also be reimbursing booking fees “on this occasion” in a statement on Twitter.

Please see the latest information regarding refunds for the cancelled Adele concerts: pic.twitter.com/PlIBRBSw7B — Eventim UK (@eventim_uk) July 7, 2017

They said: “In light of the short notice cancellation of Adele’s final Wembley Stadium shows on 1 and 2 July, we have been working closely with the event organiser to resolve the issue in all parties’ best interests.

“Therefore on this occasion we will not only refund the face value of the tickets but also the booking fees. We will continue to process the refunds across the coming weeks.”

. @eventim_uk why do you not refund the booking fee? Why should I have to pay this when I didn't get to see @Adele — becky (@beckydonnelly81) July 6, 2017

Absolutely disgusted that @eventim_uk don't refund @Adele booking fees for cancelled concert. Leaving me over £10 per ticket out of pocket 😡 — Yael (@yaellabell) July 6, 2017

Earlier fans had said they were “disgusted” by the company for not offering a full refund.