Adele fans gather at Wembley to sing for sick star

Adele’s fans may not be able to hear their idol sing tonight, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t enjoy her songs.

Disappointed ticket holders for her final dates at Wembley took matters into their own hands when they heard that the superstar had to cancel her shows due to damaged vocal chords and arranged a sing-song in her honour.

Adele’s fans gathered to sing for her (Yui Mok/PA)

Using #SingForAdele, her fans, who call themselves the Daydreamers, organised to meet up outside of the concert venue at the time that they should have been hearing the Hello hitmaker sing, and give their own rendition of her tracks.

No concert tonight but we do come together and we sing... just for Adele.. 😍😭🎤❤🙌 #WeLoveYouAdele #SingForAdele pic.twitter.com/3zCgTOVfMU — SolinePattyn (@SolinePattyn) July 1, 2017

The call for fans to come and sing on social media said: “Adele can’t sing for us but we can sing for her.”

People tweeted that they found the gesture touching.

#SingForAdele 😢❤️ bless the fans, going to wembley and singing their hearts out in honour of our lady😭 @Adele pic.twitter.com/SwADnbmIDq — tee (@txganquinton) July 1, 2017

Those who gathered at the event shared clips of the sing-a-long.

Adele had tweeted a lengthy apology to her fans for having to cancel the shows, calling them the “biggest and best” of her life.