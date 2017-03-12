Adele dedicates song to fan who suffered cardiac arrest

Adele has dedicated a song to a fan who suffered a cardiac arrest at one of her shows in Australia.

The woman was taken to hospital after falling ill during the singer’s concert at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Friday.

Speaking on stage the following night, Adele said she wanted to sing her track Take It All for the woman, who she wished “a speedy recovery”.

Video footage that has emerged shows the singer saying: “At this point in the show last night, there was a lady, she got really ill down there and I sang this song and with my back to what was going on.

“I knew what was going on but I was really scared and it was at this point I stopped the show to make sure she was OK. I don’t know if she’s OK yet but I’d like to sing this song for her tonight.”

She added: “I wish you a speedy recovery. I look forward to finding out who you are, I don’t know who she is yet and I’ll be speaking to you soon, I hope.”

Footage of Friday night’s concert filmed by fans attending the Australian leg of Adele’s tour shows the Hello singer becoming concerned when medics arrived to attend to the woman in the audience.

She can be heard asking the band to stop and saying: “I’m sorry, there’s fireworks in this one and I don’t want to scare them.

“Is it OK to carry on? OK. Sorry, someone got hurt. I’m really sorry.”