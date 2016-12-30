Adele claims biggest album of the year...again!

Adele’s chart-topping album, 25, has safely outsold any other for a second year running.

More than 13 months after its release, the singer’s third studio album has passed the 3 million sales mark and sold more than 10 million copies in the US, earning it a spot in the Official Charts Company’s 30 best-selling UK albums of all time.

Coming in second was Coldplay’s A Head Full Of Dreams, also released last year.

Reaching number one in February, it was the band’s seventh studio album, and seventh to reach the top spot.

After claiming this year’s Christmas number one, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s duet collection was named third most successful of the year, followed by Justin Bieber’s Purpose in fourth, and Elvis Presley’s posthumous collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra , The Wonder Of You, fifth.

Released days before his death in January, David Bowie’s 25th and final album, Blackstar was the sixth biggest of the year, selling 410,000 copies.

The best-selling single of the year was claimed by Drake’s track of the summer, One Dance, feat. Wizkid and Kyla.

The sound of summer… (Ian West/PA)

Marking the artist’s first number one, it racked up just under two million sales and was the most streamed song of the year.

Second was Lukas Graham’s 7 Years, also boasting the title of most purchased track of the year and five weeks at number one.

Sia’s Cheap Thrills was the third biggest song, followed by Mike Posner’s comeback track I Took A Pill In Ibiza, then Calvin Harris and Rihanna’s collaboration, This Is What You Came For.

But Clean Bandit’s Rockabye, which made headlines by claiming the title of Christmas number one single after a seven-week reign on top of the charts, failed to make the top 10 list.

Honestly we are OVER THE MOON that we're Christmas No 1!! Can't believe it at all! Thank you so much darlings. Sending you all our love xx pic.twitter.com/tS32h4JMNE — Clean Bandit (@cleanbandit) December 23, 2016

The full list of this year’s 10 biggest singles includes:

1. One Dance, Drake ft Wizkid & Kyla

2. 7 Years, Lukas Graham

3. Cheap Thrills, Sia

4. I Took A Pill In Ibiza, Mike Posner

5. This Is What You Came For, Calvin Harris ft Rihanna

6. Lush Life, Zara Larsson

7. Closer, Chainsmokers ft Halsey

8. Love Yourself, Justin Bieber

9. Work, Rihanna ft Drake

10. Can’t Stop The Feeling, Justin Timberlake.