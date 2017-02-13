Adele beats Beyonce to claim five awards at the Grammys

Adele has beaten Beyonce to take top honours at the Grammys, winning five awards including album of the year for 25.

The star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles saw the British star win the record and song of the year award for Hello, as well as best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album.

She becomes only the second woman to win the album of the year award twice after Taylor Swift achieved the feat last year.

Tearful Adele dedicated her album of the year award to Beyonce, who missed out with her celebrated visual album Lemonade.

“I can’t possibly accept this award,” she said.

“I’m very humble and I’m grateful and gracious but my artist of my life is Beyonce and the Lemonade album was just so monumental – Beyonce, it was so monumental – and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-bearing.”

“We got to see another side to you that we don’t always see. We appreciate that.

“All us artists here, we f****** adore you.

“The way you make me and my friends feel. The way you make my black friends feel is empowering. You make them stand up for themselves and I love you and I always have.”

Adele – who has now won 15 Grammys – is the first artist to win song, record and album of the year twice following her success in 2012 with her album 21 and single Rolling In The Deep.

Adele also paid tribute to Beyonce after winning record of the year.

“My idol is Queen Bey and I adore you,” she said.

“You move my soul every single day. You have done for nearly 17 years. I want you to be my mummy.”

On stage, Adele described how she was pregnant when she won her last Grammy Awards in 2012.

“In my pregnancy and through becoming a mother, I lost a lot of myself,” she said.

“I struggled and I still do struggle being a mum. It’s really hard.

“But tonight, winning this kind of feels full circle and a bit of me has come back to myself.”

Adele had earlier apologised for swearing after she restarted her tribute performance to George Michael.