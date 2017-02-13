Adele and David Bowie scoop early Grammy awards

Adele and David Bowie have brought British success at the 2017 Grammys after winning early awards at the ceremony.

David, who died from cancer in January 2016 at 69, won posthumous awards for best alternative music album, best rock performance and best engineered non-classical album for his last release Blackstar.

Adele won best pop solo performance for Hello and best pop vocal album for 25.

The awards were announced during a non-televised ceremony ahead of the main show at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

David Bowie (Yui Mok/PA)

Donny McCaslin from David’s Blackstar band fought back tears as he collected one of the singer’s awards.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be invited to accept this award for David,” he said.

“Working with him on Blackstar introduced me to an artistic genius, a kind man and a funny as hell guy.”

Donny recalled a message David sent him during the recording of Blackstar, in which he said: “I’m so excited I just vomited up a 1967 Mercedes.”

“His songs were amazing and he was one of the most wonderful people I’ve met in my life,” Donny added.

Congrats Best Alternative Music Album 'Blackstar' David Bowie #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Ix4Zih0gTp — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 12, 2017

David’s awards were his first music Grammys after previously winning best music video in 1985 for Jazzin’ For Blue Jean and a lifetime achievement award in 2006.

Backstage, David’s music producer Kevin Killen said: “It’s kind of startling it’s taken that long for an artist who’s been so magnificent throughout his whole career.”

Kevin said David’s ill health during the making of Blackstar “did not impede, if anything it spurred him on”.

“He was incredibly enthusiastic every day he came in and was really determined to make this record on his own terms,” he said. “It was inspirational for all of us to see him to do that.”

Adele, who is performing at the Grammys, did not collect her two awards on stage.

David’s Blackstar won another Grammy as Jonathan Barnbrook received the award for best recording package for his artwork on the album.

On stage he said: “To quote David Bowie at the 1975 Grammys: ‘Good evening ladies and gentlemen and others’.”

Beyonce, who leads the way with nine nominations at this year’s Grammys, picked up her first award of the night by winning best music video for Formation.

Beyonce (PA Wire)

But her visual album Lemonade missed out on the award for best music film which went to Ron Howard’s documentary The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years.

Beyonce’s sister Solange won the Grammy for best R&B performance for Cranes In The Sky, beating Rihanna’s Needed Me.

Drake, who is not attending the Grammys as he is on a UK tour, won best rap/sung performance and best rap song for Hotline Bling.

Drake (Ian West/PA)

Chance The Rapper won the award for best rap performance for his track No Problem after he became first artist to be nominated at the Grammys for a streaming-only album.

On stage, he said: “I love my family. I love God and I love music.”

Justin Timberlake won the Grammy for best song written for visual media for his pop song Can’t Stop The Feeling.

Don’t Let Me Down by The Chainsmokers featuring Daya won the Grammy for best dance recording.

Australian producer Flume won the best dance/electronic album award for Skin.

British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo collected the award for best musical theatre album for The Colour Purple.

Cynthia Erivo (Matt Sayles/AP)

Cynthia, who won a Tony Award for best actress in a musical for her role on the Broadway show, said the cast’s voices had created “something so special”.

“I can’t believe we won a Grammy,” she said.

British composer Jacob Collier described his two Grammy wins as “bonkers”.

The 22-year-old from London won the award for best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella for You And I and the gong for best arrangement, instruments and vocals for Flintstones.