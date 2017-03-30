Adam Thomas: Don't believe I'm leaving the Dales
Emmerdale star Adam Thomas has appeared to deny reports that he is leaving the soap.
The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! runner-up, 28, who plays Adam Barton, was said to be quitting the ITV soap after nearly eight years, with plans to host his own show.
But he tweeted:
Don't believe everything you read people 🙈— adam thomas (@adamthomas21) March 30, 2017
In other news who wants to be a guest on my new show 😂😂😂— adam thomas (@adamthomas21) March 30, 2017
The Sun reported that Adam will be written out of Emmerdale in late 2017.
A source told the newspaper: “Adam’s had a great time but he’s spent eight years in the Dales and thinks the time is right.
“It’s a headache for bosses as he’s a recognisable face, especially after I’m A Celebrity.”
