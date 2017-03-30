Adam Thomas: Don't believe I'm leaving the Dales

Emmerdale star Adam Thomas has appeared to deny reports that he is leaving the soap.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! runner-up, 28, who plays Adam Barton, was said to be quitting the ITV soap after nearly eight years, with plans to host his own show.

Adam Thomas (Ian West/PA)

But he tweeted:

Don't believe everything you read people 🙈 — adam thomas (@adamthomas21) March 30, 2017

In other news who wants to be a guest on my new show 😂😂😂 — adam thomas (@adamthomas21) March 30, 2017

The Sun reported that Adam will be written out of Emmerdale in late 2017.

A source told the newspaper: “Adam’s had a great time but he’s spent eight years in the Dales and thinks the time is right.

“It’s a headache for bosses as he’s a recognisable face, especially after I’m A Celebrity.”