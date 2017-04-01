Actress Tina Fey calls on women not to ignore impact of Donald Trump's policies

Actress and comedian Tina Fey has urged women to not “look away” from the impact of President Donald Trump’s policies.

The 30 Rock creator pleaded with “white college-educated women” not to use home improvement and gardening channel, HGTV, as means of escaping politics.

Tina made the remarks during a discussion on women’s rights as part of the American Civil Liberties Union Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU on Friday night.

Tina Fey (Ian West/PA)

“A lot of this election was turned by white, college-educated women who now would maybe like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV,” she said.

“I would want to urge them to like, ‘You can’t look away’ because it doesn’t affect you this minute, but it’s going to affect you eventually.”

She added: “Again open two windows, do watch HGTV but you can’t…turn attention away from what is happening.”

Tina also pledged that she would “not pretend that things are happening now won’t eventually affect me if we don’t put a stop to it”.