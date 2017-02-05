Actress Selma Blair in tears after petrol station mishap
Selma Blair has thanked fans for their kind words after sharing that she broke down in tears in a coffee shop after a horrendous day.
The actress, 44, had posted a video of her frowning face on Instagram, along with a message telling her followers that a string of things had gone wrong.
Ok. So my head is still pounding. I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in. I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur. And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas . Felt awful for being so absent minded. Then I burst into tears in front of barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable. Still crying. And I ran out of dog food. And excedrin. Can I have someone say this will pass ? #waytogo #crapday #stillgrateful #makemelaughplease #timetoplaywithmylittleone
But a day later it seems Selma has cheered up, as she shared a sweet snap of herself in bed with her little boy’s feet in her face.
She wrote: “De feet. that’s what woke me. Beautiful #defeet #thankyou #kindwordsfeelgood.”
