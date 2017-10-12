Actress Rose McGowan’s Twitter account is suspended

Actress Rose McGowan, one of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims, says she has had her Twitter account suspended.

McGowan, 44, best known for the Scream films, was one of the first actresses to be named as an alleged victim, along with Ashley Judd.

She has used Twitter to speak out over the controversy, calling for the board of the Weinstein Company to be dissolved following allegations of sexual harassment, and telling Hollywood star Ben Affleck to “f**k off”.

McGowan told her followers on Instagram: “Twitter has suspended me. There are powerful forces at work. Be my voice. #Rosemary.”

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

She posted a notice, apparently from Twitter, with the words: “We have determined that this account violated the Twitter rules… Your account will be restored to full functionality in 12 hours”

“You can start your countdown and continue to Twitter once you delete tweets that violate our rules.”

The actress had tweeted a link to a petition which said: “If you believe The Weinstein Company should completely dissolve after 30 years of sexual abuse against innocent women please join me in signing this petition to honour the victims and their bravery.”

McGowan also recounted on Twitter an alleged conversation that she said she previously had with Affleck, who has said he was “saddened and angry” about the Weinstein revelations.

Affleck has not responded to her message. His spokesperson has been contacted for comment.