Actress Liz Hurley says allegations against Harvey Weinstein are horrible
11/10/2017 - 12:09:00
Actress Liz Hurley says the allegations against Harvey Weinstein are horrible.
The movie mogul denies three allegations of rape, but has admitted groping a model.
In a statement, his wife announced that she's leaving him.
Liz Hurley says that Hollywood isn't the only industry where things like this happen.
She said: "Of course we've always heard that there are predatory people in every business Hollywood, everywhere.
"I've known Harvey for 22 years, I can honestly say he never asked me to massage him, if he has done those things, it's horrible
"It's not a Hollywood problem, it's a world problem.
