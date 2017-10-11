Actress Liz Hurley says allegations against Harvey Weinstein are horrible

Actress Liz Hurley says the allegations against Harvey Weinstein are horrible.

The movie mogul denies three allegations of rape, but has admitted groping a model.

In a statement, his wife announced that she's leaving him.

Liz Hurley says that Hollywood isn't the only industry where things like this happen.

She said: "Of course we've always heard that there are predatory people in every business Hollywood, everywhere.

"I've known Harvey for 22 years, I can honestly say he never asked me to massage him, if he has done those things, it's horrible

"It's not a Hollywood problem, it's a world problem.

