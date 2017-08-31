Actress Chloe Bennet says surname change is due to ‘racist Hollywood’

Actress Chloe Bennet has said she had to alter her surname because “Hollywood is racist” and “wouldn’t cast me with a last name that made them uncomfortable”.

Bennet, 25, is best known for her role in Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. and altered her surname from Wang to Bennet.

The actress was responding to a comment on an Instagram post in which she had praised British actor Ed Skrein.

Skrein, 34, announced this week he was stepping down from the upcoming reboot of Hellboy, after his casting sparked claims of whitewashing.

Bennet replied to a fan, whose comment appears to have been deleted, writing: “Changing my last name doesn’t change the fact that my BLOOD is half Chinese, that I lived in china, speak mandarin, or that I was culturally raised both American and Chinese.

“It means I had to pay my rent, and Hollywood is racist and wouldn’t cast me with a last name that made them uncomfortable.

“I’m doing everything I can, with the platform I have, to make sure no one has to change their name again, just so they can get work. So kindly love, f*** off.”

Deadpool actor Skrein was cast in Hellboy as Major Ben Daimio, who is of Asian heritage in the comics that the films are based on.

The announcement triggered an outcry, with critics accusing Hollywood of whitewashing – where Caucasians are chosen for roles that should have gone to actors from other ethnicities.

Skrein explained on Twitter and Instagram that he did not realise the character was of Asian heritage when he accepted the part and that he was stepping down from the role so it could be “cast appropriately”.

DAMN, that's a man. Thank you @edskrein for standing up against hollywoods continuous insensitivity and flippant behavior towards the Asian American community. There is no way this decision came lightly on your part, so thank you for your bravery and genuinely impactful step forward. I hope this inspires other actors/film makers to do the same.👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼–Also, dayum cute af AND a pioneer for social injustice?! Fellas, take note. That's how it's done. A post shared by Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:57pm PDT

In her Instagram post to her more than 1 million followers, Bennet posted a screen grab of Skrein’s statement and thanked him for “standing up against Hollywoods continuous insensitivity and flippant behavior towards the Asian American community.”

She continued: “There is no way this decision came lightly on your part, so thank you for your bravery and genuinely impactful step forward.

“I hope this inspires other actors/film makers to do the same. Also, dayum cute af AND a pioneer for social injustice?!

“Fellas, take note. That’s how it’s done.”

Bennet describes herself as “Mostly Asian, always hungry. Sweatpants connoisseur. Also, Skye/Daisy Johnson on Agents of Shield” on her Twitter bio.