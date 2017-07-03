Actress and internet star Stevie Ryan dead at 33

YouTube star Stevie Ryan has died at the age of 33.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office said Ryan died on Saturday at her home in LA.

Her death has been ruled a suicide after a post-mortem examination.

Shortly before her death Ryan posted messages on Instagram and Twitter about losing her grandfather.

She wrote: “My dream man who I will only see in my dreams. I’ll meet you in Percebo, soon. I love you my Papa.”

Actress and comic Ryan gained fame on YouTube with her impersonations of celebrities including Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Amy Winehouse.

She also had a sketch comedy show called Stevie TV and co-hosted a relationship talk show with Brody Jenner.