Actor who voiced Rupert The Bear reveals dislike for the 'stupid' character

The actor who voiced celebrated cartoon Rupert The Bear has revealed his dislike of the “stupid” character.

Soap star Ray Brooks narrated the scarf-wearing bear for 36 five-minute episodes between 1985 and 1988.

The former Coronation Street actor was asked to take on the character after the success of narrating Mr Benn – a popular 1970s children’s cartoon.

To deal with the bear’s rhyming speech, Ray, 77, said he needed a stiff drink before recording the voiceovers.

He told the Guardian: “I was asked to do other cartoons because of Mr Benn, including Rupert The Bear, which was the worst thing I’ve ever done.

“I used to have a couple of pints before recording it, to numb my brain for his terrible rhymes.”

Ray added: “If you see an old Rupert book in a charity shop, you can be sure no kid has touched it.

“He’s such a stupid little character. They still love Mr Benn, though.”