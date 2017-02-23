Actor Shia LaBeouf ends streaming of anti-Trump installation

Actor Shia LaBeouf cited safety concerns after the livestream was cut from his political performance art piece that was installed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, just days ago.

The actor informed his followers via social media that the stream was taken down after gunshots were reported in the area.

He said the safety of participants was paramount.

Shia and two other artists on Saturday mounted a camera to a wall with the message “He will not divide us,” referring to US President Donald Trump.

The artists encouraged people to go to the camera and repeat the phrase.

Shia was arrested in New York City last month after getting into an altercation with a man during the performance.

He faces a misdemeanour assault charge and has an April 4 court date.
