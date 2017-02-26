Actor Bill Paxton has died aged 61

Bill Paxton has died aged 61.

According to TMZ, the actor “died suddenly Saturday due to complications from surgery”.

The actor was known for his roles in Aliens, Predator 2, Twister and Titanic.

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” the family said in a statement to TMZ.

Before adding that "Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable."