Acrobat falls to death at Madrid rock music festival just before Green Day show

An acrobat fell to his death during a rock music festival in Madrid just before US band Green Day performed.

The organisers of the Mad Cool festival expressed their condolences to the acrobat’s family in a statement after his death on Friday.

Spanish national television showed images of what appeared to be the acrobat falling from a box suspended several metres in the air.

The organisers said they decided not to cancel the performance by Green Day following the accident “for security reasons”.

Green Day wrote on Twitter that they learnt the “disturbing news” only after leaving the stage and said “our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends”.

We just got off stage at Mad Cool Festival to disturbing news. A very brave artist named Pedro lost his life tonight in a tragic accident — Green Day (@GreenDay) July 8, 2017

Some criticised the festival for not cancelling Green Day’s performance.

Shame on you @madcoolfestival You should have cancelled the event. I saw the guy die, you knew it well. #cortatupulsera #madcool pic.twitter.com/gyBdvnAVAj — Ignacio Martín (@pascualin) July 8, 2017

Organisers said they “regret the terrible accident”.