ACM Awards make not so subtle dig at the Oscars Best-Picture mix up

The Academy of Country Music Awards were on Sunday night, celebrating all things country.

And as a major awards show, it seems they couldn't help poke some fun at their movie counterparts.

David Copperfield and Nancy O’Dell were presenting Song of the Year when we got a sudden sense of déjà vu...

Thomas Rhett wins Song of th Year, "Die A Happy Man"! He's in Lala Land!! Funny announce #ACMs #wwobackstage pic.twitter.com/jX2LZ3K4jj — Michelle Rodriguez (@michrod) April 3, 2017

Well played.

David Copperfield was quick to rectify the situation with a little bit of magic and present the award to Thomas Rhett for his song Die A Happy Man.

He didn't seem to mind gag.

Congratulations to @ThomasRhett on taking home Song of the Year at the #ACMs! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/wFegmhVCLS — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 3, 2017

In case you're wondering what the ACM Awards Song of the Year sounds like, you can listen to it below.