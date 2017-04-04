ACM Awards make not so subtle dig at the Oscars Best-Picture mix up

Back to Showbiz Home

The Academy of Country Music Awards were on Sunday night, celebrating all things country.

And as a major awards show, it seems they couldn't help poke some fun at their movie counterparts.

David Copperfield and Nancy O’Dell were presenting Song of the Year when we got a sudden sense of déjà vu...

Well played.

David Copperfield was quick to rectify the situation with a little bit of magic and present the award to Thomas Rhett for his song Die A Happy Man.

He didn't seem to mind gag.

In case you're wondering what the ACM Awards Song of the Year sounds like, you can listen to it below.

KEYWORDS: ACM Awards, Oscars, Best Picture, La La Land, David Copperfield, Nancy O’Dell, Song of the Year, music, Thomas Rhett, Die A Happy Man

 

By Steve Neville

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz