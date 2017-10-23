AC/DC pay tribute to ‘beloved brother’ George Young

Australian rock band AC/DC have paid tribute to “beloved brother and mentor” George Young, who has died.

The musician, reportedly aged 70, was previously producer to the world-renowned band formed by his brothers Malcolm and Angus Young.

AC/DC shared the news of his death on Monday morning, with a touching statement posted on Facebook.

It read: “It is with pain in our heart that we have to announce the passing of our beloved brother and mentor George Young. Without his help and guidance there would not have been an AC/DC.

“As a musician, songwriter, producer, advisor and much, much more, you could not ask for a more dedicated and professional man.

“As a brother, you could not ask for a finer brother. For all he did and gave to us throughout his life, we will always remember him with gratitude and hold him close to our hearts.”

Young was also previously a member of 1960s Australian rock band Easybeats, and co-wrote its classic hit Friday On My Mind.

A well-known songwriter, he was also the creator behind John Paul Young hits Yesterday’s Hero and Love Is in the Air, as well as Stevie Wright’s Evie.

David Albert, CEO of Australian music firm Alberts, also remembered the “charming, intelligent and loyal” artist.

George Young (Alberts/PA)

In a statement shared on the organisation’s website, he said: “A consummate songwriter, trailblazing producer, artist, mentor and extraordinary musician, George was above all else a gentleman who was unfailingly modest, charming, intelligent and loyal, a man with a wonderful sense of humour.

“George was a pioneer who, with close friends Harry Vanda and Ted Albert, created a new sound for the Australian music industry.

“He will be missed.”

Young’s former Easybeats co-member, Harry Vanda, added: “Rest in Peace my dear friend.”