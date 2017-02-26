Absolutely no-one felt sorry for Kit Rice when he went home from The Voice UK

Back to Showbiz Home

The competition to find The Voice has reached the battle rounds, where singers picked by the judges are pitted against each other to be saved to sing another day.

When it was the turn of Kit Rice and Jack Bruley from Team Jennifer Hudson to do battle, viewers were already rallying around Jack.

Jack said himself that he’s up against a big personality with Kit, who is not lacking in the confidence department.

Both lads sung their hearts out and viewers weren’t sure which was J Hud would go.

But she picked Jack, much to the joy of viewers.

Apart from being a good singer, some fans have their own thoughts on why she went for him.

He made sure he didn’t gain even a scrap of sympathy on his way out by telling Jennifer that she’d made the wrong choice when she hugged him goodbye.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Showbiz TV, Jennifer Hudson, Kit Rice, The Voice, The Voice UK

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz