Absolutely no-one felt sorry for Kit Rice when he went home from The Voice UK

The competition to find The Voice has reached the battle rounds, where singers picked by the judges are pitted against each other to be saved to sing another day.

When it was the turn of Kit Rice and Jack Bruley from Team Jennifer Hudson to do battle, viewers were already rallying around Jack.

People think you're better than you think you are, Jack! Come on, Son! #TheVoiceUK pic.twitter.com/NeU25TFgPn — Wazza (@Wazzock_Square) February 26, 2017

Jack said himself that he’s up against a big personality with Kit, who is not lacking in the confidence department.

Remember Kit's audition. He was cockey but he could afford to after he was incredible #TheVoiceUK — MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) February 26, 2017

Both lads sung their hearts out and viewers weren’t sure which was J Hud would go.

Think Kit won that one but hope Jack gets stolen...#thevoiceuk — Prochorus (@ProchorusMusic) February 26, 2017

But she picked Jack, much to the joy of viewers.

Thank god! Hopefully that will bring #Kit down to the real world, really don't like his arrogance #TheVoiceUK — Elizabeth Courage (@ElizabethCou) February 26, 2017

Good glad he was given a chance kit tried way to hard when sometimes less is more #TheVoiceUK — Marie Anthony (@mlawelshgirl) February 26, 2017

Apart from being a good singer, some fans have their own thoughts on why she went for him.

The public wouldn't have taken to Kit & no one would have voted for him anyway #TheVoiceUK — Vanessa Adams (@Vanessa_L_Adams) February 26, 2017

@IAMJHUD smart move keeping Jack thought I dont think Kit has left the building yet with a head that big. #thevoiceuk — Mclovin (@dakiltedtexan) February 26, 2017

The right choice by @IAMJHUD there. Jack will gain more from the show than Kit who thought he'd won the show already! #thevoiceuk — Sandra James (@sandra_565) February 26, 2017

#thevoiceuk There's a reason Kit hadn't made it yet and it's not lack of talent, luck or opportunity. — Jeanna Skinner (@JeannaLStars) February 26, 2017

He made sure he didn’t gain even a scrap of sympathy on his way out by telling Jennifer that she’d made the wrong choice when she hugged him goodbye.

#thevoiceuk "you made the wrong decision girl". I can't believe how arrogant Kit is..👿 — Hannah Skelhorn (@HannSkelhorn99) February 26, 2017

'I'll see you at the top', look Kit, you're a good singer but you'll never reach the level Jennifer Hudson is at!! #TheVoiceUK — MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) February 26, 2017